Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with the club.

In December 2018, Solskjaer was named as a temporary replacement for Jose Mourinho.

He was appointed permanent head coach in March 2019, on a three-year contract.

The new manager’s contract will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with a one-year extension option.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons”.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

Solskjaer said on the club’s website