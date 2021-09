Unidentified gunmen shot and killed three police officers in Onitsha, Anambra State, then set their patrol vehicle on fire.

The police officers were on duty at around Ukaegbu /Ezeiweka road in Onitsha when they were attacked around 9 a.m on Sunday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the Anambra State police command, confirmed the incident.

He said details of the attack are still sketchy.

DSP Ikenga said he would react after gathering more information on how the attack happened.