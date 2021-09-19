Breaking News

Gunmen kill Secondary School student, abduct ABSU Students

Latest Breaking News From Abia State: Gunmen kill Secondary School Student, abduct ABSU Students Abia State University
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen Saturday evening allegedly kidnapped students of Abia State University, Uturu.
The suspects also shot and killed one Donald Edeh a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu.

The armed men also robbed motorists and passengers who were en route Port Harcourt from Enugu and from Okigwe town to Enugu.
The incident which happened at the failed spot on the Road which is in Ihibe community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, threw the community in a state of panic.
Marist comprehensive academy in a statement on Sunday morning confirmed the killing of one of its students.
When contacted, the police public relations officer in Imo state, Micheal Abattam, said the police had swung into action to rescue and arrest the hoodlums
According to Abattam the incident was a robbery attack and not a kidnap operation.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ikpeazu declares curfew in Abia as soldiers, IPOB members clash

TVCN
Sep 12, 2017

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has declared a three-day curfew in the state effective Tuesday (more…)

NNPC commences total export sale of crude oil, gas of $490m

TVCN
May 27, 2019

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced a total export sale of crude oil and gas of…

Unknown gunmen abduct President of Taraba customary court

TVCN
Jun 8, 2020

In Taraba state , gunmen have kidnapped the President (more…)

ASUP passes ‘vote of no confidence’ on Rector of Federal Poly Ede

TVCN
Feb 5, 2021

The Academic Staff Union of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede has passed a 'vote of no confidence' on the…

TVC News Special Reports

NDLEA arrests wanted drug kingpin in Abia, 61 year old peddler in Taraba

21 Apr 2021 3.58 pm

A notorious major supplier of illicit drugs…

Continue reading

Update: Unknown gunmen kill two policemen, burn buildings, vehicles in Abia

17 May 2021 4.31 pm

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday…

Continue reading

Unknown gunmen attack police Station in Abia

19 Apr 2021 11.58 am

Gunmen have reportedly attacked and razed…

Continue reading