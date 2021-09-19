Gunmen kill Secondary School student, abduct ABSU Students

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen Saturday evening allegedly kidnapped students of Abia State University, Uturu.

The suspects also shot and killed one Donald Edeh a student of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu.

The armed men also robbed motorists and passengers who were en route Port Harcourt from Enugu and from Okigwe town to Enugu.

The incident which happened at the failed spot on the Road which is in Ihibe community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, threw the community in a state of panic.

Marist comprehensive academy in a statement on Sunday morning confirmed the killing of one of its students.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in Imo state, Micheal Abattam, said the police had swung into action to rescue and arrest the hoodlums