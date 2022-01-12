Gunmen kill police sergeant in Ondo

A Police sergeant has been reportedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at Oke Maria axis in Oka-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Robbers carted away his service gun in the process.

The lawmaker representing Akoko Southwest Constituency, Gbenga Omole, appealed to the law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers of the Police Sergeant

He condemned the mindless killing of the policeman, saying the robbers purposely came for his gun

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo confirmed the incident.