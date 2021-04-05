Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a son of the traditional leader of Orhuwhorun Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, High Chief Ighohwo Takerere, and two mobile policemen attached to him.

The gunmen, who ambushed their targets around the Alaka area of Effurun opposite the MTN Office in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of the state, also kidnapped another victim who was in company of the deceased.

The incident occurred at about 4:45pm on Saturday along the Effurun/Sapele Road in Uvwie.

The victims were on convoy with Mercedes Benz GLK (EPE 289 FB) and SUVs – Range Rover when the hoodlums struck.