Gunmen have killed eight persons and abducted fifty in Goran Namaye town in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The bandits stormed the community in large Sunday midnight

Spokesperson of the command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed said tactical troops of the command has been deployed to the area and has embarked on search and rescue operations for the victims.

Police Authorities in the state appeal to residents of the area to remain calm as the command is working with other security agencies to maintain law and order.