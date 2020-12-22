The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed that gunmen attacked Gbaja in Katarma district of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State killing seven persons while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Samuel Aruwan also confirmed that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted four persons in a separate raid in the same LGA.

Aruwan listed those killed by the bandits to include, Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan, Ali Hassan, Tsoho Wasa, Gabriel Ahmadu, Dogara Sarki, and Shekwolo Yohanna.

The commissioner said four persons were injured during the attack and gave their names as Zamai Pada, Nuhu Bulus, Bani Sarki as well as Isa’ac Danjuma.

Similarly, in another attack at Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward also of Chikun LGA, the gunmen kidnapped three herders, the commissioner said.

Advertisement

According to him, the three herders kidnapped are Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal, and Maryam Wada.

Aruwan said security operatives had since launched an investigation into the various incidents and that the government is awaiting their reports.

Aruwan in a statement titled, ‘Residents report attacks by bandits on locations in Chikun LGA…investigations in progress’, said, “Residents of the Katarma general area of Chikun local government have informed the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits have killed seven persons in a location called Gbaja.

“The Kaduna State Government has also received reports that bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward also of Chikun LGA, and kidnapped three herders.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations at these locations, and the Kaduna State Government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.

Advertisement

“Citizens will be updated on these and other security developments across the State.”