Seven members of the Fulani Community, in Bassa Council area of Plateau State, have been killed in two separate attacks by yet to be identified gunmen while rearing their cattle, In Maiyanga Community of Kwall District.

More than a hundred Cows were also killed with others hacked by the gunmen, as Confirmed to TVC News on phone by the Chairman Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Plateau Chapter.

Two of the deceased were first attacked while rearing their cattle and killed on Tuesday 26th of January this year and one week later another 5 persons were murdered in the same manner by the assailants, with one person reported still missing.

Security Operatives in the state have confirmed the incident to our correspondent and assures that investigation is ongoing to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

These attacks and killings are first in such numbers in the state, after several months of relative peace in the state.