Gunmen have killed two police officers during an attack on a patrol team in Enugu metropolis, setting their patrol vehicle ablaze and escaping with rifles from the scene.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 27 December, along Zik Avenue near the Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital in the Uwani area of the city.

Security sources identified the slain officers as Inspectors Valentine Iheme and Anayo Ede.

They were reportedly on routine patrol when they were ambushed by about six armed men who arrived in an ash-coloured sports utility vehicle.

The attackers opened fire on the team and later set the patrol vehicle on fire before fleeing.

Three AK-47 rifles, each said to have been loaded with live ammunition, were allegedly taken by the assailants.

Tactical police units have since been deployed across Enugu to track down the suspects and recover the stolen weapons.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, security observers believe the attack may have been carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing.

The Enugu State Police Command has condemned the incident and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice, while investigations into the attack continue.