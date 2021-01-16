Emma Ogueri, a lecturer at the Imo State University, Owerri has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Ogueri, a lecturer at the Faculty of Social Science, was abducted at a pharmacy opposite All Seasons Hotel located at Owerri.

He was said to be hanging out with friends and had gone to the pharmacy to buy medicine when he was kidnapped.

The victim, a native of Eziama autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State, was whisked away by his abductors who were allegedly dressed in police uniform.

“The lecturer was drinking with his friends and suddenly said he was having a headache and went across the road to buy drugs.

“As he approached the pharmacy, men dressed in police uniform, wielding guns, jumped out of a vehicle, used a machete on the lecturer and whisked him into a waiting vehicle,” a source told our Correspondent.