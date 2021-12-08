Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest in Ondo

Unknown gunmen have abducted Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi, the parish priest of St. Peter Clavar, Ilara Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi, parish priest of St. Peter Clavar, Ilara Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He was kidnapped along the Akure-Ikere expressway.

The abduction of the clergyman was confirmed on Tuesday evening by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi who confirmed the abduction to newsmen, said the Rev. Fr was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

It was further learnt that the incident happened while the priest was travelling in his Toyota Corolla car.

According to a source, the preacher was on his way to Akure, the capital of Ondo State, from Ikere, Ekiti State, when the hoodlums attacked and kidnapped him.

The Secretary to the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade, Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, who confirmed the incident said the abductors had contacted the church, demanding a sum of N20million ransom.