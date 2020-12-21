No less than 50 gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Falgore community in Rogo local government area of Kano state, killing a vigilante member and abducted a business man.

Kano State Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident to TVC News.

According to the Police the gunmen stormed the community that shares border with Katsina state sunday night.

Abdullahi Haruna added that a team of Operation Puff Adder have since been deployed into the Falgore forest to comb and effect arrests.