Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Reports say the attack happened early hours of Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to TVC News that the attack on the police station started at about 2:30am and lasted for about one hour.

The State police Commissioner Mohamed Aliyu is on ground to assess the level of damage done to the divisional police headquarters.

In recent weeks, Police stations in the South East and some states in the South-South have been under attacks by gunmen.

The latest incident took place on Monday, April 19 as unidentified hoodlums razed the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra state.