Gunmen Abducts Four Students of Federal University Lafia

Gunmen have abducted four students of the Federal University of Lafia, in Nasarawa state.

The students were allegedly abducted at about 11:30 pm on Thursday within the university community.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relation Officer of the university, Abubakar Ibrahim.

The statement reveals that the Vice Chancellor of the university has visited the scene of the incident and reported same to the police for appropriate actions.

Students of the university were also urged to be conscious of their security while on campus.