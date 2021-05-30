A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency Ismail Danbaba has been kidnapped.

The lawmaker was abducted on Saturday evening while on an official trip to Jos, plateau state.

The operation took place at the forest in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

Chairman , the State House Assembly committee on information, Mohammed Adamu Omadefu confirmed the in incident to journalists in Lafia.

The kidnapped Member was said to have passed Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, heading to the forest area in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state when the kidnappers ambushed him and whisked him away.