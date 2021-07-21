Gunmen dressed in military camouflage have abducted the mother of Kombowei Benson, Secretary to the Bayelsa State government.

Reports say the gunmen stormed the residence of 80 year old Betinah Benson and kidnapped her to an unknown destination.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday night in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Asinim Butswat.

He said some of the suspects have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched for the rescue of the victims.