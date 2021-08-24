Authorities of the Kwara State University have confirmed the kidnap of a female undergraduate of the institution identified as Khadija Isiaq.

She is a 300 level mass communication student.

In a post on the institution’s Facebook page by its Director, University Relations, AbdulRazaq Sanni, the institution said the student was abducted along Okoru Road in Malete town.

According to Sanni the school management has swiftly responded to the development and is working with the relevant security operatives to secure her release and ensure the culprits are brought to book.

The police in the state is yet to make any official statement as at the time of filling this report.