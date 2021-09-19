Breaking News

Gunmen kill worshipper, abduct 3 Others in Kogi

Latest Breaking News About Kogi State: Gunmen kill Worshipper, abduct 3 Others in Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

3 worshippers have been abducted on Sunday from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Church in Kabba, Kogi State by gunmen.

1 other worshipper was also reportedly killed during the attack along Okedayo in Kabba.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering five bearing AK-47 rifles, invaded the church around 8am on Sunday, shooting sporadically.

The incident reportedly sent the worshippers into disarray as they scampered for safety.

The worshipper killed reportedly ran into the gunmen on his way to the service.

The Police in Kogi are yet to react to the incident but this is coming just 7 days afetr an attack on the Custodial Cenntre in Kabba by yet unidentified gunmen.

 

 

