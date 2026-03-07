Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and the protection of its citizens abroad, following rising tensions in the Gulf region linked to the confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of Crisis Monit...

Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and the protection of its citizens abroad, following rising tensions in the Gulf region linked to the confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of Crisis Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, disclosed this while speaking on Politics Today, a Kapital FM current affairs programme.

Ebienfa said Nigeria’s diplomatic response was prompted by the rapid escalation of hostilities in the Gulf and the potential spillover effects across the region.

According to him, the Nigerian government has activated diplomatic channels and consular alert mechanisms to ensure the safety of Nigerians living in the affected areas.

“Our foreign policy is anchored on dialogue, peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for international law,” Ebienfa said.

“Nigeria has consistently urged all parties involved in the crisis to exercise restraint and pursue diplomatic engagement in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Conventions.”

He explained that Nigerian embassies across the region, including those in Tehran, Tel Aviv, Qatar, Beirut, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have been placed on high alert to closely monitor developments and provide support to Nigerian nationals where necessary.

On the safety of Nigerians in the Gulf region, Ebienfa noted that thousands of Nigerians work across various sectors including construction, healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, and domestic services.

“While the situation remains under close watch, there have been no confirmed reports of Nigerians directly affected by the tensions so far,” he stated.

He added that Nigeria relies on a combination of diplomatic intelligence, host country advisories and international monitoring systems to anticipate potential threats to its citizens abroad.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson stated that an Inter-Ministerial meeting was hosted on Friday with relevant stakeholders to agree on a reliable evacuation plan, especially for Nigerians in Iran, who are currently the most vulnerable. He disclosed that there are close to 1,000 Nigerians in Iran, and most of them are students. The Mission is therefore having ongoing talks with the Republic of Armenia on how best to evacuate the affected Nigerians from that country.

Ebienfa further explained that the Ministry is working through its embassies and consulates to maintain updated records of Nigerians residing in the region, strengthen communication channels with diaspora communities and provide timely security advisories.

He also disclosed that Nigeria operates a crisis response structure within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate emergency consular services during international emergencies.

“This structure includes evacuation planning, collaboration with host governments and partnerships with international agencies when necessary,” he said.

The Ministry has therefore advised Nigerians residing in the Gulf region to remain vigilant, adhere strictly to security advisories issued by local authorities, maintain regular contact with Nigerian embassies and ensure their travel and identity documents remain valid.

He reassured that the Nigerian government remains committed to protecting its citizens wherever they may be, while continuing to support diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Gulf.

“The unfolding crisis shows that foreign policy decisions go beyond diplomatic negotiations, as they directly affect Nigerians working abroad, their families at home and the nation’s global standing,” he added.

We will continue to pursue diplomacy while ensuring that the welfare and safety of its citizens remain a top priority as tensions persist in the Gulf region.