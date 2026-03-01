The Federal Government has expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Gulf region, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritise dialogue, citing the risk of further escalation with potentially grave consequences for regional and global stability. In a statement on Sat...

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the federal government urged strict adherence to the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Convention, particularly taking into cognisance the respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

FG further urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could intensify hostilities, and prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

The statement reads, “In this regard, Nigeria emphasises the imperative of restraint in the use of lethal force, to prevent further loss of civilian life and avoid any actions that could undermine or abrogate established norms of international law.

“The preservation of the existing legal architecture that regulates and limits the use of force remains essential to the protection of victims, the safeguarding of civilian populations, and the maintenance of international order.”

The statement added, “As a longstanding advocate of non-alignment, multilateralism, and constructive engagement, Nigeria supports renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks to resolve the crisis.

“We welcome initiatives aimed at confidence-building, mediation, and dialogue, and encourage all stakeholders and parties in the conflict to pursue peaceful resolution in the interest of collective security and shared prosperity.”

FG expressed that it stands in solidarity with the international community in its call for calm, stressing that it remains steadfast in its conviction that sustainable peace can only be secured through diplomacy, mutual respect, and faithful adherence to international law.