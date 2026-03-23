The Guinean Football Federation has dismissed reports claiming it filed an appeal to challenge Morocco’s victory at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting no such move has been made before any football authority. The clarification follows widespread speculation that Guinea had approached the Confederation of African Football (CAF)…...

The Guinean Football Federation has dismissed reports claiming it filed an appeal to challenge Morocco’s victory at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting no such move has been made before any football authority.

The clarification follows widespread speculation that Guinea had approached the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to demand the title, citing an alleged walkout by Morocco during the decisive match of the tournament.

The claims gained traction after a controversial CAF Appeals Board ruling that stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and awarded it to Morocco over regulatory breaches.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the Guinean FA described the reports as false and misleading.

“In recent days, information circulating on various media, particularly social networks, has falsely suggested that Guinea had taken steps to contest the result of the match between the Syli National and Morocco during this competition,” the statement reads.

“The Guinean Football Federation wishes to clarify, in a spirit of responsibility and reconciliation, that this information is inaccurate and has no official basis.”

Providing historical context, the federation reaffirmed details of the decisive fixture played nearly five decades ago.

“Regarding the historical facts, the Guinean Football Federation (FGF) recalls that the Guinea-Morocco match was played on March 14, 1976, in Addis Ababa, under the direction of Zambian referee Nyirenda Chayu.

“It ended in a 1-1 draw, with Guinea opening the scoring in the 330th minute through Chérif Souleymane, before Morocco equalised in the 86th minute through Ahmed Makrouh, known as ‘Baba.’”

At the time, the AFCON format differed significantly from today’s structure.

The tournament featured eight teams divided into two groups, with the top sides progressing to a final round-robin stage where the team with the highest points was crowned champion.

Morocco, alongside Nigeria, Egypt, and Guinea, advanced to the final round.

Heading into the last match, both Morocco and Guinea remained in contention for the title. Guinea required a win to lift the trophy, while Morocco needed only a draw, a result that ultimately secured their championship.