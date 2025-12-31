Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has received regulatory approval to raise ₦10 billion through a private placement of its ordinary shares....

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has received regulatory approval to raise ₦10 billion through a private placement of its ordinary shares.

The approvals were granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission, subject to the fulfilment of all regulatory conditions and requirements.

GTCO noted that its subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, had already surpassed the new CBN minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation, increasing its capital base to ₦504.04 billion as at 29 August 2025.

The holding company said the ₦10 billion private placement is being undertaken in line with Section 7.1 of the Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, which outlines how capital is computed for financial holding companies.

According to a statement signed by the Group General Counsel/Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the private placement forms part of a wider capital-raising programme of up to US$750 million approved by shareholders at the company’s 9 May 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Under the transaction, GTCO plans to raise ₦10 billion through the allotment of 125 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦80 per share, on a best-effort basis.

The offer is expected to close on 31 December 2025, subject to the satisfaction of all necessary conditions and regulatory approvals.