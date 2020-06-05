The rape and killing of 22-year-old Vera Uwaila Omozuwa and others in the last two weeks have continued to spark public outrage with many groups calling for stiffer penalties for rapists.

In Akure, the Ondo state capital, a group of youths staged a walk to join the call for government to enact laws that will discourage rape in the country.

The group under Child development and female rescue Foundation sensitised the people on the need to shun rape. They want stiffer penalties against rapists.

The leader of the group, Akinrifesoye Leah urged the federal and state governments to enact laws to that would ensure that rapists are sent to jail.

She said, “It is said that rape cases are on the increase. Rapists are killers, they should be punished heavily.

” There should be stiffer penalties for rapists, they should not be allowed to live among humans”.