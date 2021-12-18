Group vows to go to court to ensure Asiwaju Tinubu contest in 2023

A group, known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), has vowed to drag the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to court if he declined contesting for Presidency in the next general elections.

The leader of the group, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, noted that the main reason is because the suffering in the country has gotten out of control and the National Leader of the APC, has the capacity and strategy to change the situation.

He further explained that the giant strides Bola Ahmed Tinubu made as governor of Lagos State is enough proof that he can stabilize the nation if he becomes president in 2023.

The group went on to flagg off a continuous voter registration campaign in Kaduna state to sensitize youths and the general public on the need to get registered to vote.

They hope the campaign will also help raise the quality of participation in Politics in Nigeria