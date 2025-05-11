Nigerians have been urged to prioritize medical care in cancer prevention, rather than relying on superstitious beliefs, in order to help reduce the growing incidence of the disease across the country.

This advice formed the basis of discussion at a cancer awareness programme in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The alarming rise of cancer as a public health issue highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and proactive intervention strategies.

In Nigeria, it is estimated that over 125,000 new cancer cases occur annually, with approximately 80,000 cancer-related deaths each year.

With this in mind, Traders at the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, played host to a group which has launched an awareness programme, with health experts educating them about the various types of cancer and the importance of early detection to prevent its devastating effects.

In many Nigerian communities, cancer is seen as a death sentence or a curse, often associated with spiritual causes or punishment which discourages them from seeking early diagnosis or participating in research studies.

This awareness is also aimed at helping the traders overcome cultural misconceptions, recognize early symptoms, and understand the importance of timely medical intervention.

The sensitization of these local traders underscores the urgent need to educate Nigerians on the importance of relying on medical intervention for the early detection of cancer, as a critical step toward reducing the prevalence of this deadly disease.