Some youths who participated in last year’s ‘End Bad Governance’ protest in Osun State have staged a peaceful demonstration, alleging the deliberate exclusion of their names from the youth confab being organized by the Federal Government.

The protest took place in front of the State Secretariat in Abeere, where the demonstrators carried placards with various inscriptions to express their grievances.

The protesters specifically accused the Osun State Commissioner for Youths, Moshood Olagunju, of allegedly using his office to include certain government appointees—who they claim did not participate in the protest that inspired the confab—while sidelining those who were actively involved in the movement.

They are calling on the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to intervene by directing the Commissioner to disclose the criteria used in selecting participants for the conference.

As of the time of filing this report, the Commissioner had yet to address the protesters.