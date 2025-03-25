The Gongola Peoples Forum is appealing to governor Ahmadu Fintiri to kindly pardon Sunday Jackson who was recently sentenced to death by the supreme court.

Mr Jackson, a farmer was sentenced to death for killing a herdsman in self-defense

The travail of Sunday Jackson started ten years ago when he acted in self defense following an attack by a herdsman.

The incident happened while Mr Jackson was working on his farm, in Numan local government area of Adamawa state, he did not know that the ensuing struggle between him and the herdsman would result in death.

Mr Jackson has moved from the lower court to the supreme court which upheld the death sentence passed.

The christian leaders and other pressure groups in the north have been calling on both President Bola Tinubu and other prominent political leaders to pardon Mr. Jackson, because he acted in self defence.

-“”Jonathan was attacked with a knife three consecutive times by assailant in his farm, my son was able to disarm him and used the same knife on him which led to his death”

The group wants Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to exercise his prerogative of mercy, as provided in Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution, to pardon Mr Jackson and save him from the death sentence.

