Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his colleague in Adamawa Umar Fintiri, on Tuesday, brokered peace between the warring Governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who had been at loggerhead over the issue of herdsmen who carry AK-47 rifles.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the peace meeting held in Port Harcourt, both Governors Ortom and Mohammed say they’ve resolved their differences and that the issues were misinterpreted.

They also blamed their outbursts on the failure of the security architecture led by the federal government.

While thanking Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Umaru Fintiri for the peace meeting, Governors Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed also resolved to continue to partner and work with each other for the common interest of their people.