Governors will use state police to pursue political agenda- Udensi

An Interpol Systems Consultant, Chikwe Udensi, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of state police, arguing that they are subject to abuse by governors who are not tolerant of mild critiques.

Governors, according to Udensi, will use state police to pursue political agendas, noting that entrusting them with command and control of arms is risky.

President Buhari was recently quoted as saying that state police are not an option.

Instead, Sir Udensi added, regional police such as EbubeAgu and Amotekun should be implemented, according to a radio program Open Parliament broadcast on ABN Radio on Wednesday.

He stated that the conduct of state governors, who he claims are not responsive to differing viewpoints, do not portray them as persons capable of managing state police.

“When someone holds a different opinion from what they have, it’s always a serious problem, you see how they react. That gives you an idea of what they will do when you give them arms.

“If you take a look at what is happening in the nation, when the national body the INEC conducts election, almost all the political parties, even small ones will win positions.

“But you give state governors opportunity to conduct election through the state Independent Electoral Commissions, look at the results. No other party will win anything, including councillorship position, even assistant councilor, if there is anything like that, apart from their own party.

“It gives you idea of whom they are, giving them the authority of arms is not the right thing to do now” he said.

While supporting regional police, Sir Udensi praised Amotekun, the South West security unit, for assisting in the fight against crime in the area.

He urged South East governors to arm EbubeAgu, praising the efforts of Ebonyi and Anambra states in pushing the security organization to the forefront of crime-fighting.