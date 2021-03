The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has visited Zamfara state to felicitate with the governor there, Bello Matawalle over the successful rescue of the 279 Abducted Jangebe School Girls.

The Delegation is headed by Chairman of the forum who doubles as the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi

Others on the entourage are Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State.