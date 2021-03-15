The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has scheduled a meeting for March 17, 2021 to deliberate on petrol subsidy and take a position on the current challenge of supply or retailing across the country.

A statement by the NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the virtual meeting, scheduled to commence by 2pm, would “be briefed by the Governor Nasir El Rufai committee on subsidy on PMS before any decisions on the supply and or retailing of the product is taken.”

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting also planned to discuss the various issues revolving around the COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

He said Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who leads the NGF’s committee that interfaces with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID -19, will brief members on the situation with the vaccines roll out and the challenges encountered since the roll out.

He added the forum’s Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi will update members on the outcome of his meeting with the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of states’ universities.

“The educationists met the forum’s Chairman last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the sub-national level.

“The Governors will also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum to hear how their wives fared last week when they engaged the country attending several activities that marked the International Women’s Day on March 8th.

“The meeting will also play host to three external presentations top of which will be made by the newly minted National Drug Law Enforcement boss, General Buba Marwa, whose presentation is entitled “Managing the drug crisis”.

“The Department for International Development (DFID) will be making a presentation on the NNPC Audit reports and what the states should know.

“The last presentation will be on trade facilitation in Nigeria through e-customs and a public private partnership (PPP) structure in partnership with the British High Commission,” he said.g