The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion that occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, which reportedly claimed about 38 lives.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum commiserated with the government and people of Niger State, particularly the families of the victims and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the incident as a devastating tragedy and a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen safety measures and regulatory enforcement in the storage and transportation of combustible materials nationwide.

The NGF also commended emergency responders for their prompt intervention and humanitarian support to the victims and survivors.

“The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for strength and comfort for their bereaved families,” the statement added.