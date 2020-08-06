Governors in the north-west may be considering reconciliation with bandits to end the security challenges facing the region.

This was disclosed by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, during a visit to his counterpart in Zamfara, Bello Matawalle

Activities of armed banditry, kidnapping and Cattle rustling in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States have taken a disturbing dimension. Reconciliation with bandits has yielded positive results according to Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle

It is a step the northwest Governors may consider towards ending armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the zone

The former Governor of Zamfara State Mamuda Shinkafi applauds the giant strides taken by governor Matawalle in tackling crime in the state. He believes the Sack of service chiefs is not the best option at this critical time