Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has inaugurated 90 buses to address transportation challenges in the state.

The buses include 40 units of 50 seaters, and 50 units of 14 seaters, all of which have combined capacity for two thousand seven hundred and forty passengers.

This according to the governor is In fulfillment of his electioneering campaign to provide affordable means of transportation to people of the state.

Babagana Zulum tasks managers of corporation to inculcate a sustainable maintenance strategy to ensure all the vehicles remain functional.