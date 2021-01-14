Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the employment of more medical doctors for hospitals in the State.

Governor Zulum gave the order for the recruitment of 40 medical doctors as addition to his previous approvals on Wednesday to meet the health care needs of the State’s increasing population.

The approval was given at a meeting with the chief executives of seven public hospitals and related institutions located in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area.

The Governor was conducted round the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, where he directed the construction of an additional ward to address overcrowding.

A land acquired by the Government, located near the hospital, would be utilised for the new ward.