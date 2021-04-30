Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the state following cases of rising insecurity.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Wike said the decision to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew across the state was reached after thorough deliberation by the State Security Council at Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said the curfew takes immediate effect in all the 23 Local government areas in the state.

The governor recalled that the State Security Council had placed a night-time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Imo States on April 28, 2021, in response to recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas.

However, after a review of the current security situation, the governor warned that more deadly attacks on hard and soft targets could occur across the state.

Wike stated that the State Government would take additional steps to secure the state and protect people and property.