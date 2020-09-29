Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has inaugurated ten mobile clinic vehicles to cater to the medical needs of the people residing in villages and communities.

This is to make quality healthcare available to rural dwellers. Most rural dwellers do not have access to basic social amenities especially quality health care.

Concerned by this development, Governor Hope Uzodinma sets out to change the narrative by taking healthcare to rural dwellers.

He inaugurates ten Mobile Clinic Vehicles for deployment to twenty seven local governments with specific directives to administrators to attend to the health needs of the vulnerable in the rural communities.

The well-equipped Mobile Clinics contain state-of-the-art medical facilities that will improve the health status of the people.

However, the free medical programme will be manned by the churches under the supervision of Chairmen of the Local Government Areas.