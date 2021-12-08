Governor Tambuwal swears-in two Permanent Secretaries, DGs

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sworn-in two new Permanent Secretaries and a Director-General at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

Those sworn-in as Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Shehu Dange and Malam Abubakar Yahaya Sifawa, while Malami Umar Tambuwal was sworn-in as Director-General.

Speaking at the ceremony today, Wednesday, Governor Tambuwal urged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state while urging them to use their experience and knowledge in the promotion of better service delivery in the civil service of the state.

While congratulating the new appointees the governor prayed to Allah to guide them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, two other new Permanent Secretaries are slated to be sworn in at a later date after being abroad on official business. They are: Hajiya Aishatu Hassan and Alhaji Bello Isah.