Governor Sanwoolu has visited the site of a helicopter crash that happened in Lagos. The governor visited the site of the helicopter crash at salvation road in Opebi, 24 hours after the incident to assess the damage of the crash.

Speaking to journalists, the governor sympathized with the families of the three persons who died during the crash and pray that God comforts them.

The governor also promises to do integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.