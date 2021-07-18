Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been awarded the ‘Personality Of The Year’ Award

The Governor received the award from Vanguard Newspaper at the Vanguard Personality Award 2021, which was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

According to Vanguard, Governance in Lagos State is undoubtedly at its best moment at the moment because the Centre of Excellence is being governed by a tested, trusted and reliable administrator.

The number one citizen of Lagos State has evidently over-performed in the last two years of serving as governor to have earned the trust, love and confidence of all Lagosian. The sterling performance of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in just two years has equally fetched him accolades from different quarters and categories of people that include students, traders, artisans, industrialists, opinion molders and religious leaders.

Running through the major achievements of Sanwo-Olu in the last two years, Vanguard stated that the compassionate governor had consciously touched all the sectors of Lagos.

He was described as the peoples’ governor who had equally committed time and resources to the completion of virtually all uncompleted projects he inherited from his predecessors. More so, particularly worthy of note is the commendable handling of Covid-19 pandemic by Governor Sanwo-Olu. This efforts had in the real sense saved Nigeria from what could have become a major heath disaster in the entire country.