The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday visited the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.

Although the purpose of the visit is yet to be known as at the time of filing this report, it is coming few days after Mr Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman debunked report by SaharaReporters that the APC chieftain was sick and receiving medical treatment abroad.

Mr Rahman had in the statement described the health of the former governor as hale and hearty.

Rahman has said that those who are afraid of Tinubu are spreading rumours of his death and ill health whenever he travels.

He however wondered what those spreading falsehood stand to benefit from the fake news.

However, the governor’s visit confirmed the fact that Asiwaju Tinubu is not only alive but also hale and hearty.