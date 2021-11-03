Governor Sanwo-Olu visits site of collapsed building at Ikoyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the scene of the collapsed building on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi to assess the level of work in the continuing rescue operations.

Governor Sanwo-visit Olu’s comes just hours after his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, visited the site to provide an update on the coordinated efforts of the State Government, Federal Government Agencies, and Julius Berger to rescue those trapped in the building after it collapsed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the first responders for their efforts thus far.