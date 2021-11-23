Governor Sanwo-Olu mourns Baba Suwe, condoles family, friends

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Omidina family and the Nigerian entertainment industry on the passage of a renowned Nigerian comic actor, Mr. Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, who died on Monday at age 63.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Omidina’s demise was painful and a great loss to the deceased family, Nollywood and the country as a whole, especially fans and lovers of the popular Yoruba actor.

The Governor urged the deceased family, friends, associates and the movie practitioners to take the death of ‘Baba Suwe’ in good faith and as an act of God.

He said: “The late Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe was a bundle of talent, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind. As an actor, he put smiles on the faces of many people through his comic roles in different movies and television drama series.

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased had lived a fulfilled life, just like the late Babatunde Omidina, who was a celebrated actor during his lifetime.

“Baba Suwe’s death had left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the entertainment industry. I pray that God will grant the late Babatunde Omidina eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”