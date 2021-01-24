Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the newly constructed 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre, the School of Anaesthetic Studies and 252 units of two bedroom bungalows all in Badagry.

The Governor also unveiled the first phase of the reconstruction of Hospital Road, Badagry, saying it is a long overdue project.

He said all the projects executed in Badagry are a proof of his administration’s dedication to holistic socio-economic and infrastructure development across the State.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu said: “The School of Anaesthetic Studies, which has already trained 133 doctors and 65 nurses validates our dedication to capacity building and the professional empowerment of our medical workers, while the Maternal and Child Centre is a critical indicator of our commitment to eradicating maternal and child mortality in Lagos State, as well as our determination to consolidate our achievements in the improvement of maternal and child health outcomes.

“As a Father and Governor, maternal and child mortality is so close to my heart that I am ready to do everything within my personal and official capacity to put an end to it in Lagos State. In most developing countries, including Nigeria, there are disturbing maternal, newborn and child mortality indices, but under my watch, Lagos State will change the narrative.

“Through consistent action and smart investments, our women will no longer die while giving life; we will eradicate infant and under-5 mortality in our state.

“This fully equipped maternal and child centre holds great potential for healthcare delivery. It is a one stop centre for all reproductive issues, including family planning, gynaecology, paediatrics, immunisation, obstetrics and emergency services, among others. My excitement is palpable, because I know what this means for our integrated health system in Lagos State. With the inauguration of this maternal and child centre, the people of Badagry and the adjoining communities now have increased access to quality and safe healthcare, reduction or even complete eradication of maternal and infant mortality, as well as general improvement in all maternal and child health indices in this local government. All these benefits will in turn have a positive ripple effect on the development and socio-economic indices of Badagry.”

“Our plan is to harness Badagry’s tourism and growth potential through the provision of necessary infrastructure. This over 5.5km-long road will be reconstructed as a dual carriageway to connect Idale, Povita, Topo, and Ajido Communities to Lagos-Badagry Expressway, via Joseph Dosu Road.

“We have planned the execution and completion of this road project in two phases. Phase 1 will begin at Market Junction and terminate at LASU Foundation, while Phase 2 will be from LASU Foundation to Idale intersection. Once this project is completed, there will be corresponding economic benefits in the form of new clusters of industries, commercial growth, and general ease of transporting goods.”

Speaking on the reconstruction of Hospital Road, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it is just one of the many more good things to come to Badagry, which is critically significant to his administration’s tourism agenda.