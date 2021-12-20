Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions network of roads in Somolu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a Network of 9 roads with a bridge within the Soluyi Community in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The Construction of Network of Roads within Soluyi Community in Kosofe Local Government Area was awarded to Messrs Xenon Construction Limited in September, 2017. The project consists of a network of nine (9) roads.

The roads: Aderemi Akeju street with deck-on-pile bridge, Okun street, Femi Kufo street, Brown Street, Adegbenro street, Ganiyat Dawodu streets, Yetunde Brown street, Anipole street, Sosanya streets.

Before, the only access in and out of Soluyi Community, Gbagada was the ever busy Ayodele Okeowo Road near Deeper Christian Life Bible Church which experiences traffic gridlock during peak periods and church events arising from high vehicular volume.

This necessitated the provision of an alternative route to ameliorate the discomfort residents experience while also addressing environmental challenges, particularly flooding due to inadequate drainage system.

These roads will serve as alternative by-pass for motorists within the Soluyi Community to the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway by the Third Axial underpass.

The construction of these roads will improve flow of traffic in the area, boost value of property, enhance security and promote socio-economic activities within the area.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the residents of fixing more roads within the Local

Government Area as mentioned by the community leaders, Roads like; Taiwo Street (Ojota), Mabawonku (Oworo), Salawu Onikoyi street and more.