Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja as the new Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB).

According to the appointment letter issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment was informed by her impressive performance and diligent service as the Legal Adviser of the Agency, adding that her wealth of experience and immense knowledge will enhance service delivery of the Agency to citizens.

In his words: “Due cognisance has been taken of your integrity, selfless service and record of impressive performance. I, therefore, have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear on the work of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board and continue to justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr. Governor”.

As Legal Adviser of LSFVCB, Agbaminoja, ensured the cleansing of Lagos streets of uncensored films, pornography, pirated films and video materials, through constant engagement with various stakeholders at the State and Federal levels.

She brought to fore the symbiotic relationship between the Agency and all stakeholders within the law as well as the significance of monitoring and compliance through collaborative effort.

Mrs. Agbaminoja’s appointment as the new Executive Secretary of Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) is with immediate effect.