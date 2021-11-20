Governor Sanni Bello visits Dangote family, offers prayers for Sanni Dangote

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State was in Kano State to condole with the Kano State Government and the family of Africa’s richest business mogul, Aliko Dangote over the death of his younger brother Sani Dangote.

Governor Sani Bello who was in company of his wife and some government officials were at the deceased’s residence to condole with the immediate and extended family members of late Sani Dangote.

Governor Sani Bello described the deceased as a philanthropist, full of compassion and committed to helping people.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Governor Sani Bello also visited the Mother and Uncle of the deceased, where he gave them words of comfort and prayed for the deseased as well as the family.

Similarly, the Governor met with his Kano State counterpart Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and commiserated with him over the death of an illustrious son of Kano.

Late Sani Dangote died recently in a United States based hospital after a protracted illness.