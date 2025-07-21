Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep appreciation to the people of Katsina State and well-wishers across the nation for their prayers and concern following a recent minor road incident along the Daura–Katsina road....

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep appreciation to the people of Katsina State and well-wishers across the nation for their prayers and concern following a recent minor road incident along the Daura–Katsina road.

In a short live video by the Governor yesterday at his residence after undergoing preliminary observations, he stated:

“Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina state and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concern. By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident—but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed.”

The Governor also stated that he’s currently under observation regarding his health, just to make sure everything is fine, and by His grace, he is doing well.

He further clarified: “I’m pleased to confirm that I remain in good health and high spirits.”

“Once again, thank you for your heartfelt prayers. Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah,” the Governor concluded.

Recall that the Governor was on his way back from Daura to Katsina when the incident occurred, last night.