Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, on his 97th birthday.

The governor stated that the Asagba has led the Asaba people with purpose, courage, and tenacity over the years and deserved to be honored on his new, wonderful, and enviable age.

Okowa also used the occasion of the Asagba’s birthday to celebrates his 30th coronation

The governor commended the monarch for making Asaba peaceful and investment-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers 30 years ago.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly felicitate with His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien (CFR), the Asagba of Asaba; his family and the entire people of Asaba as he celebrates his 30th coronation and 97th birthday.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant His Royal Majesty the good health and grace that is needed to pilot the affairs of his kingdom and the wisdom to continue offering valuable contributions to the development of our dear state and Nigeria”.