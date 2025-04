The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oberevwori, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the ruling All Proghressives Congress in a shock move.

There were speculations earlier in 2024 that he was going to join the All Progressives Congress, a move he denied then.

His departure from the Peoples Democratic Party is a major blow for the Party which had been ruling the roost in the State government house since the return of Democracy in 1999.